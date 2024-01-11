GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers to organise tractor rally in Kozhikode on January 26

Around 500 farmers representing various organisations are expected to attend the district-level rally

January 11, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking a better deal, a coordination committee of various farmers’ organisations will organise a tractor rally in Kozhikode on January 26.

Around 500 farmers are expected to turn up for the district-level protest rally in which 10 tractors will be used.

According to the organisers, the tractors will display the national flag as it is the Republic Day. The rally will start from the Christian College premises at 4.30 p.m. and culminate near Mananchira.

Coordination committee convener C.P. Abdurahiman said the demands raised by farmers during a national-level protest under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha still remained unfulfilled forcing farmers to go ahead with stronger protests.

He also said that the fall in prices of agricultural commodities and the absence of protective measures by the Union government were crippling the sector.

