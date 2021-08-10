Farmers start submission of online suggestions to counter wild animal menace

KOZHIKODE

10 August 2021 00:55 IST

‘Human Sensitive Zone’ around forest borders, more gun licences mooted

The State government’s call for the online submission of various suggestions to prevent the wild animal menace in agricultural land is evoking a very good participation of farmers in Kozhikode district. Apart from individual farmers, rural farmers’ organisations are also actively participating in the process by submitting a slew of practical measures which can address their concerns.

Many of those who have forwarded their suggestions propose to have a “Human Sensitive Zone” around the forest borders and ensure protection to the life and property of the farmers around the area. They farmers have also called for properly marking the zone by erecting power fences or digging trenches nearly 500 metres inside the forest.

One of the long-pending demands being raised again now is the categorisation of wild boars as vermin with its increasing population. Though it is a matter directly coming under the purview of the Union government, the main demand of the farmers is that the State government should seriously recommend it for immediate action.

Sanctioning of new gun licences for farmers is another dominant demand in upland areas where the farmers remain defenceless in the absence of any protective means. Similarly, they are also seeking the renewal of all the previously granted gun licences, which have been pending for several years.

“The compensation granted to farmers in case of suffering injuries or death in the attack of wild animals is very low. The same is the case with the amount given in the case of crop loss. Both should be revised in a satisfactory way,” said Binoy Thomas, one of the farmers, who submitted the online request. He also said that the carriage capacity of the forest land should be assessed in a scientific way and those straying into the farms causing threat to life and property should be culled.

Apart from the submission of suggestions, the farmers have called upon the government to publish all the acceptable suggestions received from the public across the State. Such a step would help all local bodies and people’s representatives to understand the farmers’ demand in a comprehensive way and plan accordingly for a change, they said.