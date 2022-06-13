Farmers stage protest against ESZ order at Chakkittappara in Kozhikode

Demand survey measures by State government to clearly mark boundaries of forestland

Farmers take part in a rally against the latest Supreme Court order on ESZ at Chakkittappara in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Farmers from upland areas lined up for a mass protest at Chakkittappara on Sunday against the recent Supreme Court order that insisted on having a mandatory eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of minimum one kilometre around protected forests, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

The protesters, mostly comprising the lower income group of farmers from the affected villages, called for a proper survey of the existing forestland by the State government to clearly mark the boundaries and save the farmers’ land from unwanted encroachment in the name of ESZ rule. They also made it clear that attempts to take over agricultural land in the name of buffer zones would be resisted.

Functionaries of We Farm, a prominent settler farmers’ organisation that organised the protest, said there were nearly 2,000 farmers who took part in the protest rally and convention. The Diocese of Thamarassery had also extended its support, they said.