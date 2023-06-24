Farmers livid at fruit plucking by visitors from gardens near ecotourism spot

June 24, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Already facing threats from wild animals destroying their crops, upland farmers in Kozhikode district are engaged in an unyielding battle — the pilfering of exotic fruits from their gardens.

The double-edged plight has left farmers grappling with the immense task of safeguarding their cherished harvest from both nature’s untamed creatures and the brazen action of humans in areas surrounding the picturesque Kakkadampoyil ecotourism spot.

K. Johnson, a leader within the farming community, shares his thoughts: “For over three years, we have borne witness to this distressing lack of responsibility, which inflicts substantial losses upon us. There have even been instances where individuals and gangs emboldened by their illegal forays resorted to physical aggression when challenged.”

He adds that tourist groups, primarily hailing from neighbouring districts, set their sights on coveted and foreign fruits such as dragon fruit, cherry, mangosteen, cocoa, mulberries and rambutan.

Yet, the farmers’ plight is further compounded by the absence of robust surveillance mechanisms to tame the surging tide of tourists flocking to the serene locale. Along the three primary village routes leading to the popular tourist destination, fruit farm owners find themselves locked in a formidable struggle.

“With the presence of over 100 private resorts in and around Kakkadampoyil, it proves to be an onerous task to keep a watchful eye on those surreptitiously snatching away our fruits,” laments a young farmer from the area who is even scared to reveal his name. He alleges that the Thiruvambadi police exhibit a disconcertingly casual approach to the farmers’ plea as they have to take a strenuous journey of approximately 18 km to reach the hillside village.

Adding insult to injury, some tourists resort to intimidation and even physical assault against those courageous enough to raise their voices against the pervasive behaviour. “It is disheartening to note that certain tourists not only target our cherished produce but also direct their hostility towards us, daring to protest against their illicit deeds,” emphasises the young farmer.

Regrettably, the impassioned plea of local residents for the establishment of a police outpost at Kakkadampoyil has fallen on deaf ears, evoking a sense of frustration among hill settlers. “Even police officers from Nilambur and Areekode stations in Malappuram district, despite having jurisdiction over a portion of these mesmerising eco-tourism spots, display indifference towards the grievances voiced by the affected community,” says K. Byju, a resident.

Beyond the grievous act of fruit theft, he says the perilous driving habits of intoxicated sightseers traversing the hazardous mountain roads emerge as a pressing safety concern for the villagers. “ We are chalking out plans to address and rectify these disheartening circumstances to protect our fields, “ Mr. Byju says.

