Farmers irked over move to set up tiger safari park at Chempanoda in Kozhikode

September 23, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - Kozhikode

The decision of the State government to establish a tiger safari park at Chempanoda in Kozhikode district as part of introducing new tourism promotion projects has upset farmers in the village located close to the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Efforts are under way with the support of various farmers’ organisations to form an action committee to launch an indefinite stir in Chakkittappara panchayat against the proposal which they find as a “trap” to introduce more regulations and restrictions on their agricultural land.

Farmers’ organisations allege that an eight-member committee led by Chief Wildlife Warden D. Jayaprasad that finalised the spot at a recent meeting chaired by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran is hardly aware of the farmers’ concerns in the area. This shocking move comes at a time when the majority of rural farmers in the area are struggling to overcome the wild animal menace and the subsequent crop loss, they point out.

“It is a covert move to impose more buffer zone regulations in villages like Chempanoda and Muthukad in Chakkittappara panchayat where settler farmers own several hectares of agriculture land.

The project comes to Kozhikode as people of Wayanad have managed to resist it in their area,” says Alex Ozhukayil, chairman of Kerala Independent Farmers Association.

Functionaries of farmers’ organisations like We Farm and Indian Farmers Movement point out that the buffer zone can be extended up to 10-kilometre radius in the case of tiger safari parks, which will be a suffocating experience for farmers because of heightened regulations. Chances are high for a total ban on night travel on several village roads, especially on the Peruvannamuzhi-Chempanoda road with the shifting of tigers from the Animal Hospice Centre in Wayanad, they say.

UDF’s support

Leaders of various political parties under the United Democratic Front (UDF) have supported the farmers’ protest against the proposed project.

They claim that the main intention behind the project is to attract huge Central aid and the creation of more government posts by ignoring the concerns of poor farmers in the area.

Apart from the tiger safari park, plans are afoot to open an elephant rehabilitation centre at a convenient spot in the northern Kerala region.

Though no location has been confirmed so far, the Centre will primarily function as a satellite unit of the existing Kottur elephant rehabilitation centre. Forest department sources confirm that the proposals are just at the initial stage now which will take time for implementation.

