Farmers intensify stir against buffer zone report, take out march to Chempanoda village office

They say no diplomacy will work until the State government withdraws the ‘faulty’ satellite survey report

December 22, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Intensifying the agitation against the aerial survey report on buffer zone and the alleged reluctance on the part of the State government to address concerns of landholders, a local action council of farmers led by religious leaders took out a march to the Chempanoda village office in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

The protesters, mostly small-scale landholders who fear loss of agricultural land with the release of the new satellite survey report, declared that they would adopt all possible measures to fight against buffer zone regulations that restricted farmers’ right over their property. Representatives of local mahallu and temple committees also joined the march.

“We have no trust in the promises made by the government. We never expected that a responsible government would come up with such a half-baked satellite survey report, putting the whole Chempanoda village under the buffer zone category,” said Father Johnson Pazhukunnel, a parish priest who led the protest. He added that not even a single farmer from the village would be allowed to suffer the impact of the “hostile” survey report.

Father Puzhakkunnel also said that protests could not be called off on the basis of the government’s recent statements. “We are fighting for our own existence in our own land. We are all united for the cause and will fight until victory,” he said.

Leaders of We Farm, a prominent settler farmers’ organisation in the district who took part in the protest, said Chakkittappara panchayat was the worst-hit region in the State in the buffer zone categorisation. Though the actual population of the panchayat was earlier estimated as above 10,000, government figures quoting outdated census data had projected it as below 5,000 to support the new satellite survey and mislead the court, they alleged.

Leaders of the local action council at Chempanoda said only a field survey by the Revenue department avoiding agricultural land would be accepted as a solution to the issue. They made it clear that no field-level studies independently done by the Forest department would be accepted.

