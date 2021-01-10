Farmers groups, citizens’ forums express solidarity with Delhi protesters

Kozhikode

10 January 2021 00:48 IST

Expressing solidarity with the farmers’ protests in New Delhi, a number of local farmers’ associations, citizens’ forums and service organisations have come forward to organise regional protests and draw the attention of the Union government to the issues raised by farmers. Artists have been supporting the local campaigns, with many creating mass paintings to draw public attention.

On Sunday, a ‘maha rally’ will be organised in Kozhikode city under the aegis of the Kozhikode Citizens Forum to offer unconditional support to the Delhi agitation.

Office-bearers of the Kerala Samyuktha Karshaka Samiti, which is part of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, say they have sought the support of all labour organisations in Kerala to lend a hand to the ongoing protests and stand by the farmers’ rights. “Since December 12, 2020, we have been on an indefinite strike in all districts and there has been tremendous support from all sections of the society,” they add.

On January 11, a number of farmers from Kozhikode will join a 1,000-member group from Kerala who will leave for Delhi to join the protests there. The Kerala Karshaka Sanghom is coordinating the activities with the support of numerous farm organisations and service associations. A second batch of farmers is likely to be sent later if the Centre is not ready to consider the farmers’ demands.

Those who had earlier been part of the Indian Farmers Movement and the Farmers Relief Forum have also come out in support of the agitation and efforts to mobilise public support for the protest. We Farm, a hill-side farmers’ collective, has been hosting numerous regional rallies and protests to express solidarity with the agitators.