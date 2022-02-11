Farmers flay Centre’s agriculture policy

Kozhikode

11 February 2022 02:26 IST

Protest staged in front of Income tax office

Farmers owing allegiance to the Nationalist Kisan Sabha on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Income tax Office alleging that the “anti-farmer policies” of the Union government was prompting many to leave the field. They claimed that there were deliberate attempts to suppress dissenting voices against anti-farmer laws. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State general secretary Job Kattoor opened the protest meet.

