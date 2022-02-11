Kozhikode

Farmers flay Centre’s agriculture policy

Farmers owing allegiance to the Nationalist Kisan Sabha on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Income tax Office alleging that the “anti-farmer policies” of the Union government was prompting many to leave the field. They claimed that there were deliberate attempts to suppress dissenting voices against anti-farmer laws. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State general secretary Job Kattoor opened the protest meet.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 2:27:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/farmers-flay-centres-agriculture-policy/article38410285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY