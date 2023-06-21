Farmers complain against unauthorised fruit plucking by sightseers in Kozhikode

June 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Farmers who run fruit gardens in the upland areas around Kakkadampoyil eco-tourism spot in Kozhikode have raised strong protest over the alleged attempts on the part of a few sightseers who collect costly fruits from various private gardens without permission.

As many of the farmers here have several acres of land used for the cultivation of both native and exotic fruit varieties, they are not in a situation to guard the whole area.

“For over three years, we have been witnessing this irresponsible behaviour that causes huge loss to the farmers. There were even incidents when a few tried to manhandle the farm owners when they questioned the illegal collection,” says K. Johnson, a farmers’ organisation leader from Koombara, a village located close to Kakkadampoyil. He points out that fruits such as cocoa and rambutan are usually targeted by these tourist groups, mostly from neighbouring districts.

The farmers in the area also complain that there is no effective surveillance mechanism to control the increasing number of tourists to the spot. According to them, the owners of fruit farms along three major village routes to the tourism destination are now facing the challenge.

“As there are over 100 private resorts in and around the Kakkadampoyil eco-tourism spot, it is quite tough to keep an eye on miscreants who steal fruits. The Thiruvambadi Police too are adopting a casual approach to complaints as they will have to travel around 18 kilometres to reach the hillside village,” says a young farmer from the area. He complains that there are also attempts on the part of some tourists to zero in on those who protest against the issue and later try to assault them in public.

Byju, a settler farmer from the village, points out that the demand of local residents to open a police outpost at Kakkadampoyil is yet to be taken seriously. “Police officers from Nilambur and Areekode stations in Malappuram district too are indifferent to the complaints of the local residents though a portion of these eco-tourism spots falls under their jurisdiction,” he laments.

Apart from stealing fruits, the dangerous driving style of intoxicated sightseers on hilltop roads has also emerged as a safety concern for the villagers. In the wake of rising complaints, farmers organisations in the area are planning to take up the issue with the police higher ups and the people’s representatives for a speedy solution.

