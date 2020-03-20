Farmers and merchants seek moratorium on bank loans

Kozhikode

20 March 2020 20:12 IST

They plea for urgent intervention by State government

With the COVID-19 outbreak causing serious impact on the rural economy and small business, traders and farmers’ organisations have called for declaring a moratorium on all bank loans for at least a year. Finding it as a genuine concern, various political parties too have come in support of the demand and taken it up with the State-level banking authorities for proper action.

Leaders of various merchants’ forums say the business has been going through acute crisis since the outbreak of COVID-19. The intensified surveillance measures have largely affected the turnout of local buyers and it is likely to continue for several weeks in the existing situation, they point out.

“It has equally affected all types of traders who will not be able to survive without a favourable intervention on the part of the State government. Moratorium on bank loans covering the private and public sector banks will be one of the supportive measures for all those who go through the crisis time,” says K. Sethumadhavan, secretary, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti. According to him, the State government is well aware of the need and is likely to come up with a favourable decision.

Advertising

Advertising

The farmers’ organisations which have sought moratorium for agricultural loans obtained from private and public sector banks claim that the price fall of agricultural produce and the poor demand in the open market have totally paralysed the rural economy and the lives of farmers. Those who have secured bank loan for farming projects and the production of value-added products are now helpless to pay back even the monthly interest, they say.

“The worst-hit is the poultry farmers in the rural areas of Kozhikode. Many of them have lost huge stock in the culling exercise following bird flu. There are many who ventured into poultry farming after obtaining bank loans,” said Joy Kannanchira, leader of We Farm hillside farmers’ collective. According to him, the affected farmers will not even be able to resume the collapsed ventures in the near future.

Like the farmers and merchants, the educational loan holders too have called for availing moratorium benefits for them to survive the crisis. They say the State government can help many through such a move which was implemented during the floods last two years.