Kozhikode

Farmer leader killed in accident

Baby Perumalil
Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 02, 2022 01:41 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:41 IST

Baby Perumalil, a well-known farmer organisation leader from Thiruvambadi, who fought for the rights of upland settler farmers and highlighted their issues before the authorities, was killed in an early morning road accident at Manassery in Kozhikode district on Monday. He was 64.

A car collided with his motorbike at 1 a.m. Though the driver, who allegedly caused the accident, fled from the spot, he was tracked within a few hours with the support of the highway police. Various farmers’ organisations and political parties condoled the death of Baby who was also a journalist and the global secretary of the All Kerala Catholic Congress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...