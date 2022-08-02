Farmer leader killed in accident

Baby Perumalil, a well-known farmer organisation leader from Thiruvambadi, who fought for the rights of upland settler farmers and highlighted their issues before the authorities, was killed in an early morning road accident at Manassery in Kozhikode district on Monday. He was 64.

A car collided with his motorbike at 1 a.m. Though the driver, who allegedly caused the accident, fled from the spot, he was tracked within a few hours with the support of the highway police. Various farmers’ organisations and political parties condoled the death of Baby who was also a journalist and the global secretary of the All Kerala Catholic Congress.