Farewell for Kozhikode district judge

May 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A farewell meeting was organised for S. Krishnakumar, the Principal District Judge, Kozhikode, under the aegis of the Kerala Advocate Clerks Association on Monday. A release said that P. Mohanankrishnan, Special Additional District Judge, opened the event. K. Rajesh, Additional District Judge, V.G. Biju, Chief Judicial Magistrate, K.B. Sivaramakrishnan, president, Calicut Bar Association, and A. Anil Kumar, president, of the Kerala Advocate Clerks Association were present. The Calicut Bar Association had also conducted a similar event on Saturday.

