HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farewell for Kozhikode district judge

May 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
P. Mohanankrishnan, Special Additional District Judge, opened the event. K. Rajesh, Additional District Judge, V.G. Biju, Chief Judicial Magistrate, K.B. Sivaramakrishnan, president, Calicut Bar Association, and A. Anil Kumar, president, of the Kerala Advocate Clerks Association were present.

P. Mohanankrishnan, Special Additional District Judge, opened the event. K. Rajesh, Additional District Judge, V.G. Biju, Chief Judicial Magistrate, K.B. Sivaramakrishnan, president, Calicut Bar Association, and A. Anil Kumar, president, of the Kerala Advocate Clerks Association were present.

A farewell meeting was organised for S. Krishnakumar, the Principal District Judge, Kozhikode, under the aegis of the Kerala Advocate Clerks Association on Monday. A release said that P. Mohanankrishnan, Special Additional District Judge, opened the event. K. Rajesh, Additional District Judge, V.G. Biju, Chief Judicial Magistrate, K.B. Sivaramakrishnan, president, Calicut Bar Association, and A. Anil Kumar, president, of the Kerala Advocate Clerks Association were present. The Calicut Bar Association had also conducted a similar event on Saturday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.