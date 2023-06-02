ADVERTISEMENT

Farewell accorded to retired police officers

June 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode City Police Employees Cooperative Society hosted a farewell party here on Friday for police officers and ministerial staff who retired from service. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil opened the event that acknowledged the services of 62 officers, including ministerial staff and camp followers. Society president G.S. Sreejish presided over the function. Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and senior police officers representing the Crime Branch and the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau were present.

