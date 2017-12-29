Fancy dress contestants steal the show

Fancy dress competition took the centre stage at the State Literacy Mission’s arts festival here on Thursday as the contestants pulled out all the stops to present a visual delight with intelligently chosen characters and socially relevant themes.

Flawless makeovers, spontaneous dialogue delivery, good background music and well-timed presentation cheered the crowd at the Town Hall. The contestants, unmindful of their age, adopted innovative theatrical techniques and settings to give life to their presentations and make a difference.

“Most of the contestants did justice to their roles as they showcased the rapid changes in society. Real life scenes, and not the usual fancy and fantasy stuffs, were the highlights” said N. Vivek, who came all the way from Thrissur to watch the competition. As most of the contestants were elderly, their presentations had depth and charm, he observed.

The plight of a farmer staged by one of the contests had non-stop applause from the crowd as the man managed to recreate a vast paddy field with a stunning background design. His caring engagement with the livestock and the way he dealt with the accidental death of his cow were touching.

“The most exciting one for me was the appearance of an elderly neoliterate woman who maintains all her rustic traits, but steals the show with her passion for learning with the latest technology,” said Aswathi Raj, a participant of the fest.

She said the character could send a clear message to society through simple moments connected with the real life experiences of old generations and their passion for nature conservation.

The speedy announcement of results also doubled the thrill of the audience as they could easily recap the winner’s performance before leaving the hall.