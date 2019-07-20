Families leave Nallalam camp as water recedes

A relief camp opened at Nallalam Government U.P. School that gave temporary accommodation to 36 flood-hit families wound up on Saturday as floodwaters receded from the residential areas at Cheruvannur and Nallalam. Revenue Department officials said the camp could be opened again in case of an emergency.

Kozhikode Tahsildar N. Premachandran said the relief camp had accommodated about 190 persons from the area. A few other local residents had sought shelter in the houses of their relatives, he said.

For many families, it was their first experience of being shifted to a relief camp following heavy rains. Some of them claimed that the unscientific restoration of a local rivulet and an old vented cross bar (VCB) constructed a few years ago across the stream, obstructing the flow of water, and silt load caused the unexpected crisis.

An Assistant Engineer from Minor Irrigation Department said the blocked part of the VCB was flattened on Saturday so as to avoid such incidents in the future. The local residents too had sought its demolition, citing frequent incidents of waterlogging during the monsoon and the spreading of waste water from the Nallalam industrial area, he said.

On Saturday, a section of local residents owing allegiance to the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress workers alleged that the unscientific restoration of the Mankuni rivulet and other connected streams was the main reason behind the unexpected flash flood in the area. They claimed that the attempt to dig a new channel for regulating storm water in the wetland area connected to the rivulet too fell at the first hurdle.

‘Work midway’

Meanwhile, Corporation councillor K.M. Rafeeq said there was nothing unscientific in the restoration work already executed in the area. “The only issue is that the works are midway now. On completion of the whole project, there won’t be any such issue during the monsoon,” he said.

Mr. Rafeeq alleged that there were deliberate attempts on the part of some political activists to distort facts for their mileage.