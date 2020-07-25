Families in landslip-prone areas being relocated

Efforts led by the Revenue Department are on to relocate more families living close to the landslip-prone area of Kariyathumpara, one of the prominent ecotourism spots in Kozhikode’s Koorachundu grama panchayat. In the wake of two landslides that took place recently in the interior areas of Meenmutty forest area, four families have already been shifted to safer locations.

Following the request of people’s representatives, a preliminary field inspection by officials has been completed in vulnerable areas. The study report to be submitted to the District Collector is expected to propose feasible action plans to mitigate the impact of natural calamities.

People’s representatives said the residents feared a possible increase in rock fall from the nearby hilly terrain during the monsoon. It was on July 14 that the first minor landslip took place at Meenmutty. The second and third incidents took place on Thursday. The waterbodies in the foothills had been filled with mud and rock pieces following the incidents.

A local body member from the area said the unexpected rise in the water level of local rivers following landslips continued to threaten families living in the foothills of Kakkayam.