Families in landslip-prone areas being relocated

Efforts led by the Revenue Department are on to relocate more families living close to the landslip-prone area of Kariyathumpara, one of the prominent ecotourism spots in Kozhikode’s Koorachundu grama panchayat. In the wake of two landslides that took place recently in the interior areas of Meenmutty forest area, four families have already been shifted to safer locations.
Following the request of people’s representatives, a preliminary field inspection by officials has been completed in vulnerable areas. The study report to be submitted to the District Collector is expected to propose feasible action plans to mitigate the impact of natural calamities.
People’s representatives said the residents feared a possible increase in rock fall from the nearby hilly terrain during the monsoon. It was on July 14 that the first minor landslip took place at Meenmutty. The second and third incidents took place on Thursday. The waterbodies in the foothills had been filled with mud and rock pieces following the incidents.
A local body member from the area said the unexpected rise in the water level of local rivers following landslips continued to threaten families living in the foothills of Kakkayam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath