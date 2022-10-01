Famed Kappad beach in Kozhikode gets Green Destination Award

A Kalaripayattu demonstration at Kappad beach on World Tourism Day. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Kappad Blue Flag beach in Kozhikode has been listed as one of the 100 tourism destinations in the world that have come up with sustainable models at the Future of Tourism summit held at Athens, Greece. The list is prepared by Green Destination, a Netherlands-based global tourism destination certification council.

Kappad, the only Blue Flag beach in the State, has been honoured for its eco-friendly developmental model, featuring use of solar energy, waste management, and conservation of indigenous and local biodiversity.

Besides Kappad, Srirangam, a temple town in Tamil Nadu, is the only other destination in India that has found place in the list. Srirangam has been included in the Heritage Protection category. The destinations that have been included in the list have been nominated for awards by default at the ITB Travel Mart to be held in Berlin, Germany, next year.

The Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) received the Green Destination Award for the Kappad beach from the regional coordinator of Green Destinations recently. The honour comes as a double incentive for the DTPC, which recently won the award for the best tourism promotion council in the country for the year 2018 from the Government of India.