Fake currency notes seized

Counterfeit currency notes of ₹2,000 and ₹500 to the tune of ₹14.40 lakh were seized in two separate police raids in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Accessories and papers used to print the notes were also seized during the flash search at Kunnamangalam and Feroke.

The police said they arrested two persons, Shameer and Abdul Rasheed, who were suspected of printing and distributing fake currencies in various parts of Kerala.

The highest quantity of fakes notes, about ₹12 lakh, was found in the house of Mr. Shameer.

Abdul Rasheed, a close aide of Shameer, was reportedly operating the business from a rented house at Feroke.

A squad member from Kunnamangalam police station said Shameer was the prime suspect in the case who printed the currency notes from his own home at Kunnamangalam and took it for circulation in other parts of the State. The squad member also said the man was found to have maintaining a well-knit secret network to circulate the notes.

In one of such similar incidents last year, the Balussery police had raided a house where a three-member gang operated a fake currency note printing unit.

Large quantity of imported papers, printers and bundles of printed fake currencies had been found during the raid.