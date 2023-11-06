Fake courses: case registered against private institute in Kozhikode

November 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have registered a case against 12 identifiable persons who allegedly offered fake courses in Prophetic Medicine at an institute at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district, Kerala, and reportedly pocketed around ₹1 crore as course fee from students.

The incident came to light when a group of 21 learners approached the Kunnamangalam police seeking action against a private trust that facilitated the course.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the institute offered the courses by fabricating a number of orders in the names of courts and universities. Many candidates from south Kerala districts had enrolled under various fake diploma, degree and certificate courses at the institute.

Police sources said the institute canvassed learners claiming that it would be upgraded to a deemed university in the future to run more specialised programmes in Prophetic Medicine. To win the trust of learners, fake certificates and orders created in the names of various courts were shown to them, they said.

In the investigation, it was also found that the institute even issued PhD certificates to some learners who reportedly completed three-year courses in Prophetic Medicine. The candidates who secured the certificates had raised complaints as they were not accepted anywhere, citing lack of proper approval.

During a flash inspection at the institute on Sunday, the police recovered several fake certificates issued in the names of various candidates. The suspects went absconding soon after the inspection. They were charged for cheating and forgery, the police said.

A senior police officer said the management committee members of the institute had formed a trust named Traditional Prophetic Medicine Practitioners to run the courses and canvas more learners. There were many learners from Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts, he said.