Fair price of land to be reviewed

Based on the current market value of land, the Revenue Department will begin the review of the existing fair price of land in Kozhikode district from November 1.

A district-level committee chaired by Collector U.V. Jose decided to constitute committees at village and taluk levels for the purpose. Besides, a campaign will be launched with the participation of elected representatives of local bodies to make people aware of the new fair price.

The rate of land will be refixed after getting the observations and suggestions of the Comptroller and Auditor General. Elected representatives, including legislators, deputy directors of panchayats, senior officials of the Registration Department, and Survey and Land Records Department, will be members of the district-level committee. The refixing of prices of landed property is being taken up to rectify the existing anomalies. Complaints have been raised over the fair rates fixed at many places.

The fair price would be fixed on the basis of the average of the prices of five plots. The whole process would be completed within three months, Mr. Jose said.

Previously, the State government had decided to increase the fair price of landed property by 50%. This was because the market value of land had gone up very high in the past few years. At the same time, the government had not been getting enough revenue from property transactions.