Faculty, reforms brought the honours: IIM-K Director

IIM-K has improved its score from 64.8 in 2019 to 69.96 in 2020 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework  

Moving up two slots, institute surpasses IIM Indore, XLRI to be placed fifth among all IIMs

After drawing flak for slipping down in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) the previous year, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has bounced back by winning the sixth position in the management category this year.

By climbing up two slots from the previous year, the IIM-K has surpassed IIM Indore and XLRI and is placed fifth among all IIMs in the country.

The ranking was released by the MHRD on Thursday.

The parameters for the ranking include Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR, 30%), Research and Professional Practice (RP, 30%), Graduation Outcomes (GO, 20%), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI, 10%) and Peer Perception (PP, 10%).

IIM-K’s overall score has improved from 64.8 in 2019 to 69.96 in 2020. In 2019, the IIM-K not only failed to retain its fifth position but also lost to the two-year PG programmes conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai.

Commenting on this achievement, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K, said that the institution had been consistent in coming out as one of the top management academies in the country for the past two decades and it was glad to have put Kerala on the national education map, time and again.

“The methods of NIRF ranking have been very transparent as it is conducted by Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The improvement in rankings is a testimony not only to the quality of the faculty members but also to the array of dynamic reforms that have been consistently embraced by IIMK,” he said.

Prof. Chatterjee, who returned as IIM-K Director two years ago for the second time after the post had been lying vacant for four years, has been credited with admitting more than 50% women for its flagship PG programme.

