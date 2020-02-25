Faculty recruitment: more petitions against Calicut varsity

More complaints are reaching the Office of the Governor over the recruitment of faculty members at Calicut University as the authorities are being accused of flouting reservation norms.

Last week, a group of Indian Union Muslim League MLAs and functionaries of the Confederation of Kerala College Teachers had submitted a memorandum to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, urging him to seek a report from the authorities. They had pointed out that the notification for recruitment for 116 teaching posts was issued without clarifying community-wise reservation norms.

Following this, the Save Education Campaign Committee, an organisation of educational activists, too approached the Governor, claiming that different universities were adopting different procedures for faculty recruitment. The organisation also alleged that reservation norms were given the go-by and sought the Governor’s intervention to set things right.

The university authorities did not specify the reservation category while issuing notifications to fill teachers’ posts in various departments, pointing out that they were complying with an order of the Kerala High Court. While cancelling an earlier notification for appointment of Assistant Professors, the court had in 2016 pointed out that publishing reservation details at the time of notification was illegal. The authorities claimed that the details would be published at the time of appointment. Candidates shall be recruited as per the roster following the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules (KSSSR), 1958, they said.

However, the committee functionaries noted in the memorandum that Kerala University and the Cochin University of Science and Technology had issued notification specifying community-wise reservation categories. Various universities approaching contradictory procedures is in violation of KSSSR, they pointed out.

Sources in the Governor’s Office, meanwhile, said the petitions against the recruitment procedures were in the process of being examined.