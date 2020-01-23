‘Extremist outfits will not be part of anti-CAA protest’

Extremist and communalist organisations will not be part of the ‘Manushya Mahasringhala’, a human chain across the State, being planned by the Left Democratic Front against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on January 26, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan has said.

He told the media here on Thursday that the protest against the CAA was part of the resistance against attempts to set up a religious nation state. Involving organisations which had similar political objectives in the protest would question its credibility. “Only through secular means such protests can be held. Years ago when a section of people came up with the slogan ‘India’s salvation through Islam’, another section had replied with a slogan ‘Islam’s end in India’,” he said.

Mr. Mohanan claimed that members of the minority communities were apprehensive about the implications of the legislation and had come forward to support the protests staged by the Left. “Even those who had distanced themselves from our party in the past were seen participating in our public meetings,” the CPI(M) leader said.

In Kozhikode district, the human chain would be formed on an 83 km-long route from Poozhithala on the northern side to Aikkarappadi that is on the border of Malappuram district. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution would be read at 4 p.m. on the day and an oath to protect the constitution would be read out, Mr. Mohanan added.