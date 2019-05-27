Exposed to health hazards, every day

Exposure to harmful gases, respiratory symptoms, musculoskeletal disorders, infections, and leptospirosis are some of the health hazards faced by sanitary and sewage workers, who rarely use protective gear.

According to a paper published in the Indian Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine in 2008, these workers are forced to inhale harmful gases such as methane and hydrogen sulfide. Inhalation of massive quantities of hydrogen sulfide will rapidly produce anoxia resulting in death by suffocation. Epileptiform convulsions may occur, the individual may fall unconscious, and die without moving again.

They are found to have musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritic changes and intervertebral disc herniation. Some of them have heart problems. They are prone to infections such as hepatitis, leptospirosis and helicobacter. A majority have skin, lung and respiratory problems.

The paper suggests that this can be prevented through engineering, medical and legislative measures. While the engineering measures will help protect against exposures, the medical measures will help detect the effects of these exposures early itself. “This can be partly achieved by developing an effective occupational health service for this group of workers. Also, regular awareness programmes should be conducted to impart education regarding safer work procedures and use of personal protective devices,” the paper says.