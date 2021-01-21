Exporters form new committee

Kozhikode

21 January 2021 23:59 IST

It will keep them updated on incentives for export and import promotion

Leading exporters from north Kerala on Thursday formed a new committee under the Kerala Exporters’ Forum to keep them updated on incentives and financial aids given by the Central and State governments for promotion of export and import.

Six regional office-bearers and a nine-member executive committee were elected. District-wise meetings will be held soon to form separate committees and bring members together through social media platforms.

Committee members said that lack of awareness or absence of proper communication on various benefits offered by Customs, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, forex banks, and shipping lines for exporters resulted in heavy losses for several entrepreneurs. The formation of the committee was a year-old plan, which got delayed further following the COVID-19 outbreak, they added.

The new committee held discussions about problems faced by them in the exporting sector and possible solutions. Hike in freight charges, increase in storage charges at the Kochi seaport, and service GST of 100% on export service were some of the hot topics discussed.

The lack of proper facilities at the Beypore port was highlighted by some exporters from the Malabar region. The setting up of lab facilities for animal quarantine and reinstating the Export Inspection Agency in Kozhikode were some of the demands raised at the meeting.

There were also protests against the replacement the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) incentives with a new one named ‘Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product’. MEIS, which was designed to give exporters sops to compensate infrastructure inconveniences, was capped following India losing a case at the World trade Organisation.