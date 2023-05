May 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

A three-day exhibition highlighting the importance of eco-friendly construction is under way at Aspin Courtyards in Kozhikode. Renowned archaeologist K.K. Mohammed on Friday opened the expo being hosted by students from Avani Institute of Design, Ambayathode. On Saturday, architect Vinu Daniel will interact with the students at the venue. The exhibition will draw to a close on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.