May 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

A three-day exhibition highlighting the importance of eco-friendly construction is under way at Aspin Courtyards in Kozhikode. Renowned archaeologist K.K. Mohammed on Friday opened the expo being hosted by students from Avani Institute of Design, Ambayathode. On Saturday, architect Vinu Daniel will interact with the students at the venue. The exhibition will draw to a close on Sunday.