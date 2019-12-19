Expo by online artists begins in city

ArtyGram Kerala, an Instagram community of over 40 online artists across Kerala, is conducting its first group art exhibition titled ‘Atelier - The Art Exhibition’ at Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Kozhikode. It was officially opened on Thursday. ‘Atelier’ exhibits over 100 artworks created using various media, by 30 self-made artists who have risen to popularity through social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. The exhibition and sale of artworks will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. till December 22.