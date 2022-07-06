Explosives hurled at shop at Balussery

Police launch probe into the incident

A gang of miscreants allegedly attempted to vandalise a local shop, which was reportedly frequented by some of the suspects in the Balussery mob attack case, using explosives on Tuesday night.

Though the low-grade explosion did not cause much harm to the shop run by an aluminium fabricator from Paloli Mukku, the police launched an intensified probe into the incident.

Police sources said the attackers had used powerful firecrackers. The case will be investigated along with the ongoing probe into the mob attack case, they added.

Meanwhile, 18 out of the 29 suspects in the mob attack case are still at large, though the police claimed to have complete details about their whereabouts. Many of them have gone into hiding following an intensified search by the police.

Meanwhile, a few local leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUM) alleged that there were attempts to derail the probe and protect the key suspects in the incident. They claimed that many of those who were arrested were innocent.

Countering the charges, sources in the police said all arrests had been recorded on the basis of solid circumstantial and digital evidence. They added that all those who were involved in the incident could be tracked within a week. Since the youth who was attacked belongs to a backward community, no one involved in the incident will be able to get off scot-free, they said.