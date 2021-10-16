Explosive hurled at house

KOZHIKODE

16 October 2021 00:56 IST

A home-made crude explosive containing petrol was hurled at the house of a person, Nadukandi Kalanthan, at Perambra in Kozhikode district early on Friday.

No casualties were reported. However, household items were destroyed in the minor blast.

Meanwhile, his son Hafiz suffered a limb fracture while trying to assist a person who was near their house. The incident took place at 2.50 a.m. on Friday. The Perambra police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising