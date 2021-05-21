Explosion at Civil Police Officer’s house in Kozhikode: Cops rule out ‘mystery’ elements

Kozhikode

21 May 2021 16:52 IST

Blast reportedly caused by electrical short-circuit in a small storeroom where two LPG cylinders and firecrackers were kept, say police

Based on the latest investigation reports, the police have ruled out any mystery element in the explosion that took place at the house of a senior Civil Police officer in Vadakara on Tuesday night.

Police officers from the Vadakara station who were part of the investigation team said the explosion was reportedly caused by an electrical short-circuit inside a small storeroom attached to the house where the family had kept two LPG cylinders and a huge stock of firecrackers together.

The explosion took place around 10 p.m., jolting the local residents. The smell of gunpowder at the spot had fuelled concerns of many who had came to the area for rescue operations. They also had reported the same to the police, expressing suspicion over the incident.

Scientific team

As the local residents stood by their claim that they could smell gunpowder, a scientific investigation team and bomb detection and disposal squad had reached the spot for detailed investigation.

Though the house owner had reportedly communicated the storage details of firecrackers with some of the neighbours, many were not ready to believe it as such.

Though none suffered serious injuries in the incident, the house had been damaged in the powerful explosion. It had also destroyed a car parked on the compound apart from damaging the windowpanes of many other houses in the neighbourhood.

In the wake of the latest investigation report, many of the neighbours came in support of the CPO and agreed to repair the damage of their houses on their own.