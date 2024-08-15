ADVERTISEMENT

Exploitation of natural resources should be limited: Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran

Published - August 15, 2024 04:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The state was in need of finding alternative mechanisms for using natural resources, considering their limited availability, says Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran reviewing the Independence Day parade at Vikram Maidan in Kozhikode | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Thursday (August 15, 2024) stressed the need to undertake a comprehensive study on natural disasters in the State in the wake of the Wayanad landslide

Speaking after reviewing the Independence Day parade at Vikram Maidan, the Minister pointed out that it was time for the formulation of recommendations to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Also Read: How can Wayanad reduce landslide risks?

Mr. Saseendran said the State was in need of finding alternative mechanisms for using natural resources, considering their limited availability. “It is unscientific to exploit nature for the country’s development. We should modify our developmental concept to ensure limited exploitation of natural resources,” he added. 

The Minister also praised the unity displayed by the people of Kerala during disasters, citing the swift response to emergencies in Wayanad and Vilangad as examples. After hoisting the flag, the Minister reviewed the parade which drew the participation of 28 different platoons. 

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, District Police Chief Rajpal Meena (Kozhikode city), District Police Chief (Kozhikode rural), Arvind Sukumar and Mayor Beena Philip were present among others at the event.

