Experts’ team to visit landslip-hit Vilangad, says Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan who visited the landslip-hit Vilangad in Kozhikode district on Thursday said a team of experts comprising geologists, hydrologists, and soil conservationists would visit the affected areas next week to carry out a comprehensive study and submit a scientific report to the State government.

The Minister informed that further rehabilitation measures and relief packages for the affected families would be taken based on the team’s report. A drone survey too would be carried out to assess the impact of the landslide ahead of the expert team’s visit, he added.

Mr. Rajan, who promised all possible interventions for the speedy rehabilitation of the affected families, made it clear that the State government was actively considering a comprehensive rehabilitation package that could justifiably compensate the loss of the affected families. He visited places such as Manjacheeli, Urutti bridge, Panniyeri, Koottallur and Vayad near Vilangad.

Responding to the request of the local residents to quickly complete the reconstruction of a destroyed bridge at Vayad, Mr. Rajan contacted Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and drew his attention to the issue. The Revenue Minister later informed that the construction of the bridge would be started at the earliest.

Mr. Rajan, who interacted with the relief camp members in the area, also consoled the family members of Mathew Kulathingal, a Vilangad native who lost his life during a rescue operation at the natural calamity site. Considering the request of the affected families, free ration supply would be ensured for select wards in Vanimel and Narippatta panchayats for three months, he said.

Binoy Viswom, MP, E.K. Vijana, MLA, district panchayat vice-president P. Gavas, Vanimel grama panchayat president P. Surayya and District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh were present.

It was on July 30 that multiple landslips caused widespread destruction in the area. It destroyed 15 houses apart from causing serious damage to other 60 buildings including houses and shops. About 15 local bridges were also destroyed.

