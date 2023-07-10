Experts caution against building debt and project risks

July 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A week-long programme on infrastructure financing organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) concluded on Monday.

Experts who spoke at the sessions said that while imparting further thrust to infrastructure in the country, it was important to address issues such as inviolability of contracts, factoring in of project risks, reasonableness of revenue forecasts and upfront clearances before the start of projects.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the programme last week. Mridul Saggar, former RBI Executive Director and Monetary Policy Committee member, and now with IIM-K, said India had made rapid progress in the infrastructure sector and had the second largest road network in the world. However, he expressed concern over the viability of power projects.

While non-performing assets (NPAs) have come down in recent years, asset quality remains a worry as the tariff revisions from State Electricity Regulatory Commissions have been miniscule and the freebies culture has staged a comeback. He raised the issue of large infrastructure debt of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and metro rails that can come to haunt in future if not managed well.

Rajendra Kumar, Member (Finance), NHAI, however, assured that the total debt of ₹3.42 lakh crore was backed by assets and while debt servicing and redemptions together could balloon to ₹62,000 crore by 2028-29, it was projected to fall sharply thereafter, stabilising to about ₹20,000 crore or less from 2032-33. The NHAI had a strategy to tap more non-budgetary resources in future, including asset monetisation, value capture financing, and securitisation, he said.

Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Senior Director and Global Head, CRISIL Ratings, said ratings had improved in corporate bond markets after the IL&FS crisis and asset monetisation had also begun in the port sector and had a lot of potential in railways.

Abhilash Nair, professor at IIM-K, discussed the regulatory pricing of tariff and newer methods of project valuation that could be used while Sumer Singh of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) said specialised institutions such as the IIFCL and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) could work synergistically.

Suresh Goyal, MD and CEO of the NHAI InvIT, however, was of the view that corporate bond markets could not become a major source of infrastructure financing and added that banks were also turning averse to taking risks in the infrastructure space, as reflected in low debt equity ratios in recent projects. Potentially, InvITs could grow in size to enable asset recycling and scope for asset monetisation was quite large. Partha Sarthi Reddy of Niti Aayog detailed government plans to make the asset monetisation programme a success and said it was time to shift from the overreliance on hybrid annuity model and viability gap funding by reviving the build-operate-transfer tendering models in the road sector.

Kumar Vinay Pratap, Joint Secretary, Infrastructure, said India scored poorly on enforcing contracts in the Ease of Doing Business Index and the competitive bidding model had become a farce as businesses sought changes in terms of contracts after the project was awarded.

Well-known telecom industry expert from Vodafone-Idea, P. Balaji, pitched for more competition and higher tariffs in the sector while Mahesh Paranajpe, CEO, Tata Power Solar, pointed out that at times it became necessary for private sector to seek changes in the contract after it was awarded, especially due to unforeseen events and circumstances beyond its control.