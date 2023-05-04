Expert suggests task force to ensure equitable quality education to all in Kerala

May 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Planning Board could set up a ‘Task Force on Interdisciplinary Work-based Education’ to provide equitable quality education to all, Anita Rampal, Professor and former Dean, Faculty of Education, Delhi University, has suggested.

She was presenting a paper on ‘A democratic commitment to inter-disciplinary work-based education’ at a three-day seminar on education here on Thursday. The seminar was organised ahead of the International Congress on Kerala Studies to be held next year.

Ms. Rampal said that the task force’s major contribution would be in developing an inter-disciplinary programme for work-based education along with recommending areas of curricular integration and intervention in elementary schools. “It needs to propose a coherent structure, where the different courses a student can opt for at the secondary level have a synergistic connection with each other, and include an extensive component on ensuring practical knowledge or internship,” she said. The task force would need to initiate studies that look at the efficacy of the present courses, the occupational experiences and avenues they might have given to students over the years to understand which were the areas that interest young students.

She said that an inter-disciplinary course on digital technologies, algorithms and social responsibility was an urgent need of the hour. It should draw upon the fields of digital technology, artificial intelligence algorithms and big data, social networking, the sociology and psychology of social media, and investigative techniques to track false information, illegal transactions, breach of privacy, hacking, cyber bullying, and hate attacks.

Ms. Rampal said that the new curricula should be developed through creative engagement that transcended rigid, routine subject boundaries, offering an inviting space to collectively learn, inquire, discover, innovate and create. For example, a course on eco-tourism could be developed in collaboration with organisations working in ecological conservation or biodiversity, through community knowledge and participation of fish workers or medicinal plant growers, and promoting local hospitality at the village or panchayat level.

Earlier, speaking at another session on the National Curriculum Framework 2023 of the National Education Policy and the implications of the choice-based restructured secondary school, Ms. Rampal said that it offered a platter of minimalist education to most, spread thinly into several inconsequential subjects, which might seem easy to pass but would not ensure depth, criticality of learning and coherent expertise for higher studies.