Expert opinion awaited on renovation of flyovers

The Public Works Department is awaiting expert opinion on the condition of two major flyovers in Kozhikode city before starting work on their renovation, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas has said.

Mr. Riyas said at a meeting on Wednesday that experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and the Kerala Highway Research Institute were examining the A.K.G flyover and C.H. flyover in Kozhikode city.

A detailed estimate on their renovation would be prepared after these teams submitted their report to the government. A senior official said that timely examination of the C.H. flyover had not been possible because of the presence of shops under the Kozhikode Corporation below the structure. The Minister asked District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy to look into it.