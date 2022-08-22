Expert flags unhealthy food habits of Malayalis

There is no balance of nutrients in food plate, says Dr. Mahroof Raj

People may not think much of their stress except that it increased their blood pressure. But it is a pyre that burns one from inside, said noted physician and music therapist Mahroof Raj T.P.

In an interactive session with The Hindu here on Monday, the doctor, known for his interventions for the well-being of society, spoke of several lifestyle issues that could lead one to an early death.

“Your body gives you signals that you are not going in the right path. If you do not address it at the right time, the whole mechanism will go haywire,” he said.

Dr. Mahroof pointed out that healthy food habits, right exercise, stress management, and sleep hygiene were essential for a problem-free life, and ignoring those four could have serious consequences.

“The food habits of Malayalis are far from healthy. There is no balance of nutrients in the food plate,” he said, adding that Vitamin D deficiency caused due to non-exposure to sunlight and non-alcoholic fatty liver were the after-effects of sedentary lifestyle.

“Food courts offer only tongue-friendly food. It is not body-friendly or stomach-friendly. People should know that any tasty food is not good for health,” Dr. Mahroof said.

As for exercise, routine physical activity such as car washing or agriculture, if not brisk walking, is way better than heavy exercises in a gymnasium. Regular exercise is also good for stress management. It will reduce hunger. Relaxation techniques such as yoga, music, and meditation could also contribute to relieving stress. Sleeping well for a regular period every night is also important, he said.