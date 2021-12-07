Expedite land acquisition for Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening project: action panel

KOZHIKODE

07 December 2021 20:23 IST

The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee has requested Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and MLA Thottathil Raveendran to expedite steps to acquire the remaining land for four-laning the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road. Acquisition of 3.4621 hectares of land is pending even after negotiable purchase was completed.

The action committee also requested the CSI Church, BEM School at Mananchira and Malabar Christian College School to give up parts of land to support the development of the road. It has also requested the departments concerned to take adequate steps to demolish buildings on the DDE office compound at Mananchira and the water tank on the NGO Quarters premises at Vellimadukunnu and to cut down trees on the premises of the ADM Bungalow at Malaparamba for the project, said committee general secretary M.P. Vasudevan.

It also demanded expediting the transfer of ₹134.5 crore that the State government announced in January from the Finance Department to the Kerala Road Fund Board.

