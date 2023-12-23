GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Exhilarating Math’ mobile exhibition launched at RSC

‘Museobus’ featuring 20 interactive models on various mathematical phenomenon to tour schools in Kannur and Malappuram districts

December 23, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors taking a look at the exhibits in Exhilarating Math mobile expo at Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on December 23. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

‘Exhilarating Math’, a project on the theme of mathematics, began at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) and Planetarium in Kozhikode on December 23 on the occasion of National Mathematics Day. The project was launched by A.K. Vijayraghavan, Director of Kerala School of Mathematics.

The project aims to bring the world of mathematics directly to schools, communities, and public spaces through ‘Museobus’, making maths more accessible and engaging for students of all ages.

The ‘Museobus’ is a specially designed bus that carries twenty interactive exhibits, inside and outside the bus, showcasing the relevance of mathematics in everyday life. Visitors can engage in hands-on and minds-on interactions with the exhibits that demonstrate mathematical principles in an entertaining way. Museobus will travel through schools and public spaces in Kannur and Malappuram districts during December 2023 and January 2024. Besides, the sky observation programme through telescope, science film shows, and science demonstration lectures are also part of the tour.

The exhibition features interactive models on topics such as Fibonacci Sequence, Pythagorus theorem, Value of Pi, Reflective property of Ellipse and Parabola, Pentomino calendar, symmetry, Euler’s Polyhedron and Conic sections.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan also unveiled a Scientists’ Bust Corner featuring eight busts of noted Indian scientists including Vikram Sarabhai, C.V. Raman, Anna Mani, Srinivasa Ramanujan, E.K. Janaki Ammal, Homi J. Bhabha, Birbal Sahni, and Jagdish Chandra Bose on the RSC premises. Binoy Kumar Dubey, curator and project coordinator of RSC, presided over the event.

The inaugural session was followed by an interactive session on Mathematical Beauty and Visual Mathematics by Mr. Dubey and Jayasree Pradeep, head of the department of Mathematics at KMCT College of Engineering. Later Jayant Gangopadhyay, technical officer, RSC handled a session on ‘Tech tools for visualising maths’.

