GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition of Rubco products begins in Kozhikode

December 17, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said the products of Rubco are of international standards, and that 25 years after its inception, Rubco was capable of competing with major corporate brands. Opening a mega exhibition of Rubco products at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on December 17, he suggested that a campaign to promote use of Rubwood products in houses be launched. Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event. The exhibition, which concludes on January 15, features Rubco mattresses and furniture such as tables, cots, chairs, and sofas, besides footwear and Nutrico products.

Related Topics

Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.