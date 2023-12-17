Exhibition of Rubco products begins in Kozhikode

December 17, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said the products of Rubco are of international standards, and that 25 years after its inception, Rubco was capable of competing with major corporate brands. Opening a mega exhibition of Rubco products at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on December 17, he suggested that a campaign to promote use of Rubwood products in houses be launched. Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event. The exhibition, which concludes on January 15, features Rubco mattresses and furniture such as tables, cots, chairs, and sofas, besides footwear and Nutrico products.