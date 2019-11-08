Exercise self-control, believers urged

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, All-India Jamiyyathul Ulema general secretary, has urged believers to keep restraint while the Supreme Court delivers its final judgment on the Babri Masjid land dispute.

“It is the responsibility of citizens to accept the decision of the apex court of the country. Individual responses on the verdict should be respectful of the judicial and democratic systems we live in,” he said in a release on Thursday.

Since the judgment was significant considering previous unrests, public actions must be thoughtful and should not cause tension and chaos, he said.

The reactions of people to the court pronouncement should be humanitarian, exhibiting the wisdom of the community. All-India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulema would formulate a consensus with the Muslim leadership of various States after the verdict was pronounced. “Talks are on with Hindu religious leaders for practical ways to promote peace and harmony in the country,” he said.