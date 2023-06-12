ADVERTISEMENT

Exercise caution while reporting court, scribes told

June 12, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Senior lawyer and former president of the Calicut Bar Association M.S. Saji interacting with journalists in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Noted lawyer M.S. Saji urged journalists to exercise caution while reporting matters pertaining to court and judges so as to avoid contempt of court.

Speaking to reporters of The Hindu in Kozhikode on Monday, he said they could report anything as long as it had a valid legal trail, including oral observations of judges and formal complaints against judges, but could not speak ill of judges based on unfounded and informal comments. “Criticise judgments but not the judges,” he said, citing examples of social media slugfest against some judges in some recent controversial cases.

Mr. Saji said the judiciary at present had become more submissive to the political executive than during the Emergency. “The judiciary is also influenced by the media to a great extent though it is not supposed to be judgmental,” he said, citing examples of cases in which the judiciary danced to the tunes of the government to come up with laws and judgments facilitating the elected government’s agenda.

Mr. Saji analysed several cases he had worked on to explain how the law and order system worked and the procedure followed by the police and the judiciary in different cases.

