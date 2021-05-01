Exclusive control room for migrant workers opens in Kozhikode

With an aim to prevent the exodus of migrant labourers from Kozhikode, the Labour Department has opened an exclusive control room at its district office that will deal with workers’ vaccination and treatment needs, and provide quarantine support. Officials experienced in handling various languages are part of the special control room (04952-370538/8547655275) set up to offer quick solutions on call.

Though the majority of workers in the unorganised sector have already gone back to their home States amid the spread of COVID-19, many are still staying back with the support of their employers and the Labour Department. These workers will be offered all field-level assistance to combat the pandemic and stay healthy. There are approximately 18,000 such labourers in Kozhikode district who are covered by various government schemes and welfare initiatives.

Subsequent to the latest instructions from the State government, the Labour Department has submitted a fresh list of facilities and services needed to take care of migrant labourers. Once approved, there will be exclusive first-line treatment centres and quarantine facilities for the workers. Efforts are also on to look into their food and accommodation requirements, if any, in case of a lockdown.

“As the large-scale return of migrant workers may create a standstill in the construction sector, we are doing everything possible on our part to improve their security here. Anyone can make use of the available control room services to seek support for them,” said District Labour Officer (Enforcement) V.T. Sivaraman. He added that there would be exclusive vaccination drives for the workers.

The support of the local police and people’s representatives will also be sought to ensure proper monitoring of migrant workers’ camps in various parts of the district. Surprise inspections will be carried out to check whether they get the required support. COVID-19 awareness programmes in their native languages will also be launched.