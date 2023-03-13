Exclude Zonta from Kozhikode Corporation’s waste-to-energy project: Congress

March 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Congress Committee (DCC) president K. Praveen Kumar has demanded that the Kozhikode Corporation exclude Zonta Infratech, the company that manages the waste management plant at Brahmapuram in Kochi, from the civic body’s waste-to-energy plant project.

“The Corporation has given 12.67 acres at Njeliyanparamba on lease to the company to set up the plant. Besides, they even have the right to pawn the said land for 28 years, to raise funds for the project. This is dangerous,” Mr. Kumar told reporters here on Monday.

He wanted the Corporation to clarify whether Zonta Infratech had actually pawned the land and, if so, who was liable to pay the loan back. He said the engineering wing of the Corporation was against the contract with Zonta for the ₹Rs.7.75-crore project and yet the civic body went ahead with it. He said the Congress would launch a strong protest if the Corporation did not withdraw the contract immediately and take steps to attach funds that had been allotted to the company.

Mr. Kumar said that All India Congress Committee secretary Viswanatha Perumal would take part in the ‘Hath se Hath jodo’ house visit campaign by the Congress in the district. The campaign will begin at CDA Colony at Eranhipalam on Tuesday.