Excise squads step up surveillance in Kozhikode ahead of festival season

KOZHIKODE

12 December 2021 19:34 IST

Police, Forest and RPF personnel to support drive to prevent sale of illicit liquor and smuggling of drugs

As part of attempts to prevent the sale of illicit liquor and the smuggling of narcotic drugs during the Christmas-New Year season, special squads of the Excise department have intensified checking activities with the support of the Police, Forest and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in the district. Dog squads trained to sniff out narcotic and psychotropic substances are part of the joint squads to ensure flawless surveillance.

The strength of patrol squads along district borders and checkposts has been increased and two striking units under two senior Excise officers have been deployed. The recent spike in incidents of synthetic drug trafficking by youngsters and women has also prompted the department to step up surveillance ahead of the festive season.

According to Excise officials, plainclothesmen will be deployed to check suspicious movements of carriers and consignments by road, rail, or other means of transportation. Local police stations have been roped in to conduct flash vehicle inspections on national and State highways.

Steps will be taken to check the stock in various private godowns. Many such buildings have already been covered by the squads in and around the Thamarassery region. Along with the Excise Department, the RPF squads are also in action to track the smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by train.

“Though there are no restrictions on hosting private parties on the eve of Christmas and New Year, we will definitely keep an eye on such gatherings to prevent the chances of drug abuse. There will be proper surveillance in place with the support of the organisers concerned,” said Deputy Excise Commissioner K. Jayapalan, adding that booking details would be monitored closely.

A district-level control room (0495 2372927) is now functional at the Excise Divisional Office at the Civil Station for the public to exchange confidential information regarding drug trafficking or IMFL smuggling with the striking units. State-level squads are monitoring the inter-State movement of goods carriers with real-time inputs from various district-level squads.