Excise squads register 100 cases of illegal liquor trade

Eight persons arrested during surprise checks

The special squads deployed by the Excise Department as part of election vigil have so far registered 100 cases pertaining to smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and narcotic substances. The cases were registered in the last three weeks under various Excise range offices in Kozhikode district.

Officials said eight persons involved in major drug trafficking and illicit liquor sale cases were arrested during surprise inspections by the squads. Liquor samples were collected from several toddy shops and bar hotels to check adulteration.

Of the 100 cases, 90 were registered under various sections of the Abkari Act. The remaining were related to smuggling of ganja and brown sugar.

Excise inspectors who are part of the special drive said the support of three striking squads would be sought to conduct surprise checks based on confidential information. To cover district borders and interior roads, there will be separate teams of motorcycle squads, they added.

Joint inspections with the support of other uniformed staff will also be conducted to comply with the Election Commission’s guidelines. Similar drives during the previous Assembly and local body elections had been found very effective.

“As part of the heightened vigil, a district-level control room [0495-2372927] is functional for the public to pass on confidential information to our squads. Suspected instances of wooing voters with liquor or drugs can be reported through the control room number,” said an officer attached to the striking squad. He confirmed that the department was getting several confidential complaints through the 24x7 control room.

Department sources said vigil would be stepped up in tribal and coastal belts as well. They also hinted that patrol boats would be used to check possible smuggling of IMFL in fishing boats.