Excise crackdown on local hooch dens

With the support of nine special squads, the Excise Department has increased the number of its flash inspections in the rural areas of Kozhikode district to prevent the secret operation of hooch dens and the distribution of illegally procured Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

People who were earlier arrested or convicted in illicit liquor brewing or sales cases have been brought under the scanner of patrol squads.

Deputy Excise Commissioner V.R. Anil Kumar says there is no concern over the smuggling of liquor or other narcotic substance from other States or districts following the national lockdown. “Our squads can make use of their full strength to crackdown on local brewers and distributors during this period,” he adds.

On Friday, checking squads managed to seize and destroy about 600 litres of fermented wash from a hooch den in Vadakara. About four litres of illegally procured IMFL too were seized during search operations.

The department has come up with special services for the needy at its district-level de-addiction centre ( Contact number - 9495002270) in the city. According to Mr. Anil Kumar, excise squads have been asked to use their vehicles for dropping such needy persons at the de-addiction centre.

A district-level control room has also been opened under the leadership of Vimukti Mission at the Collectorate. Contact numbers are 9188468494 and 9188458494.